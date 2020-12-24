Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $103.94 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $69.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00674722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00151840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00370229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

