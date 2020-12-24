Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $78,253.83 and $3.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00675572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00152682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00372142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095671 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

