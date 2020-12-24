Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 12,167,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 5,342,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

