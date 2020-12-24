Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.28. 396,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,855. The company has a market cap of C$587.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$34.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

