Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th.
Shares of CGX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.28. 396,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,855. The company has a market cap of C$587.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$34.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
