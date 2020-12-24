CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CIT Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

