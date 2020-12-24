Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 143,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 161,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $479.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 23.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 67.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.