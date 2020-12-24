CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 3336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CITIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

