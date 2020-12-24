Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.08 and traded as low as $20.40. Citizens shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 5,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.