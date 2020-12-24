CloakCoin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $17,732.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002301 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,562,505 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.