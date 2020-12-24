Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.