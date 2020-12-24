Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $660.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49), with a volume of 1879629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Get Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 518.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 45.79.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.