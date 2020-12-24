Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Up 36.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares shot up 36.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 47,965,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,703% from the average session volume of 2,660,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

