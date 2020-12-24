Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,604 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

