Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $585.80 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Compound has a market capitalization of $585.80 million and $126.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $133.19 or 0.00574522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000261 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,398,328 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

