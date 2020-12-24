Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$49,590.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,667.04.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.07. 190,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,416. The stock has a market cap of C$407.05 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

