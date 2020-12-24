Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,029. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $381.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.