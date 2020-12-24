Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 3,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

