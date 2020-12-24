CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.16 Million

Analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post $418.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.60 million and the highest is $454.92 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

