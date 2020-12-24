County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,720. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

