Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.49

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 28095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Covetrus by 1,002.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 162.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

