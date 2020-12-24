Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 272,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

