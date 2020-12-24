CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $631,483.26 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CRWD opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -465.62 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $227.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

