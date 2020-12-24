Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after buying an additional 242,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE CRY opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.