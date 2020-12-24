Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 117,289 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 569.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

