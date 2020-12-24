Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,273 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

