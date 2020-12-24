Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

