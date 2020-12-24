Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 103,360 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.06. 414,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,446. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.99. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

