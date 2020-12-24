Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.
In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.06. 414,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,446. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.99. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
