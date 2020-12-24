D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 50598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.03. The company has a market cap of £109.26 million and a PE ratio of 40.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

