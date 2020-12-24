Daniel M. Grow Sells 1,500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETH opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $504.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

