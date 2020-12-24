Datawallet Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $147,974.90 and approximately $7,615.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00331225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

