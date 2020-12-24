Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

DK opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Delek US by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Delek US by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

