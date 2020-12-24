Denarius (D) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 17% against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,455,385 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

