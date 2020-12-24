DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.06

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 25016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

