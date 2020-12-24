DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.22

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. DIA has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and $7.45 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

