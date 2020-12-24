DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.29

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 253998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.