Digital Fantasy Sports Market Cap Tops $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00332665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

