Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $737,744.77

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $737,744.77 and $1,034.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030204 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001378 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

