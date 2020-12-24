Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $6.98. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 276,213 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.15.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

