Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Up 5%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 236,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 255,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

