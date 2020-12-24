Dragonchain Market Cap Achieves $16.84 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $102,224.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00338955 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,735,596 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.