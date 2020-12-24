Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.12

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 2753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

