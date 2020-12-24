Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 3,361,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,166,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

