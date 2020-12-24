Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.03. 178,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 106,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

