eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 97.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 144.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

