Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $141.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $105,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,918,060. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,768 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,869. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

