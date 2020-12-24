ELYSIA Hits Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $1.84 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00136447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00678320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00151341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 234.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00373094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00062920 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

