Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

EPAC opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

