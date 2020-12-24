Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 157,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 244,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

