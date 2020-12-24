Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $9,627,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

