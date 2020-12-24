Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,410 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.31.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

